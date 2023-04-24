Russian-Bangladeshi friendship gives a new vibe to the vista

"The Russia nationals here have become so close to us. They can't pronounce 'bondhu' (friend), so they call us 'bondu'. In the beginning, we would call them 'bondhu', and that's how they caught on to the word."

Meat trader Rajab Ali of the small market Notun Hat in the village Diyar Sahapur of Sahapur union, Ishwardi upazila, Pabna, was talking about the friendship forged with the Russians there.

Rajab Ali does not know how to read or write. He says not only had he no idea of the Russian language, he did not know a country called Russia even existed. But now he interacts with them regularly and has even picked up a smattering of Russian. And the Russians too have picked up some of the local dialect.