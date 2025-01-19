BMRC
Political consideration in health research, no benefit for nation
The Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) funded an average of 83 research projects annually between 2009 and 2024, totaling more than 1,000 projects throughout the period.
However, the nation has received no benefit as the research of the BMRC-funded projects has turned valueless due to irregularities and corruption. The BMRC is the largest medical research facility in Bangladesh.
An analysis of records from 2009 to 2024 revealed that most research projects were approved based on political considerations and were awarded to a former Awami League ministers as well as leaders and activists of a pro-Awami League physician group, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip). Allegations of bribery in the fund allocation process have also surfaced.
According to BMRC, it invites research proposals every year through public circulars and forwards the submissions anonymously to two reviewers. If approved, the proposals are sent to the scientific review committee, which allocates funds upon final approval.
Between 2009 and 2024, BMRC had three chairmen -- Professor MA Mannan, Professor Mahmud Hasan, and Professor Syed Modasser Ali -- while the directors were Professor Harun-or-Rashid, Professor Habibe Millat, Mahdud-uz-Jahan, Professor Ruhul Amin, and Professor Syed Modasser Ali. Among them, Professor Modasser Ali served as both chairman and director from 11 November 2023, to 30 June 2024.
When speaking to Prothom Alo on 10 January, Professor Syed Modasser Ali claimed it was impossible for a BMRC chairman to influence any research-related activities or engage in corruption.
Meanwhile, senior physician and former Bangladesh Medical Association president, Professor Rashid-e-Mahbub, raised questions regarding the capabilities of the BMRC leadership, saying those appointed in the BMRC lacked a proper understanding of research.
“People with a sound understanding of research are not permitted into BMRC. Funds are shared, in collusion with officials, employees, and certain individuals. Many reports are just ‘cut-paste’ work rather than genuine research, and there is no skilled manpower to verify those,” he said.
Research and funding
The BMRC sponsors research projects from its development and revenue funds, and the researchers are mostly physicians, including postgraduate students.
Between 2009 and 2024, the medical research council funded 1,251 research projects in total, averaging 83 projects per year. A total of Tk 402 million was allocated for research during the period, equating to an average of Tk 321,461 per project.
Around 442 student researchers received grants during the 15-year period, while their allocations ranged between Tk 35,000 and Tk 60,000 each.
Apart from students, the lowest allocation -- Tk 50,000 -- was granted to Shah Arman from Dhaka University's pharmacy department in the 2009-10 fiscal year. In contrast, SN Associates, a firm based in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar, received the highest allocation of Tk 6.9 million for Covid-19 research in 2020-21.
Against the backdrop, questions arise as to whether high-quality medical research can be conducted with such low funding.
Professor Syed Modasser Ali admitted that quality research is quite impossible with such limited resources. He had long been a policy influencer in the Awami League regime, also served as the health affairs adviser to the ousted prime minister.
Former health minister and nurse on the list
In 2011-12, Ismat Ara Parvin, an instructor at Government Nursing College in Mohakhali, received Tk 250,000 for a study on asthma inhaler use. Over five years, she received a total of Tk 1.3 million for five research projects.
When contacted, she claimed to have completed four research projects. Asked about the research reports, she was ready to provide a single report, while the others, she said, were inaccessible due to technical glitch in her personal computer.
There are allegations that some qualified researchers, despite submitting applications in a proper way, were denied grants, while some selected ones received repeated funding. For example, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College received grants eight times, totaling Tk 3.1 million. He was involved in Chhatra League in student life and in Swachip politics in professional life.
In some cases, researchers received funds twice in a single year. Aytunnesa, assistant professor of pathology at BIRDEM Hospital, received Tk 500,000 and Tk 450,000 separately for autism research in the fiscal year 2020-21. She was granted funds for five research projects in total.
Former health minister Professor AFM Ruhul Haque, who served as Swachip president for over a decade, also received grants -- Tk 500,000 each -- for two research projects in FY22 and FY23.
Similarly, Swachip secretary general Professor Iqbal Arsalan, who served in the position during AFM Ruhul Haque's presidency, received grants four times, totaling Tk 1.7 million. At least 10 individuals affiliated with Swachip were found on the list of grant recipients.
A private research firm, on condition of anonymity, alleged that BMRC funds were allocated to two types of people -- Swachip affiliates and those willing to pay bribes. Another individual familiar with the process wrote to the BMRC regarding the irregularities in research allocations. Also, at least two researchers claimed they paid additional fees beyond the required 15 per cent value-added-tax (VAT).
Former BMRC director Mahmud-uz-Zaman confirmed that extra fees were collected for administrative and audit purposes but denied they were bribed.
Research brings no benefits
On 6 January, Prothom Alo contacted BMRC director Nurul Huda and scientific officer Sajedur Rahman regarding the research findings and their impact.
They, however, could not confirm how many research papers had been published in domestic or international journals or how many government development projects had been initiated based on the research outcomes.
Researchers submitted four copies of their reports to the medical research council, and those have been stored in its library and offices concerned. The BMRC officials noted that neither researchers nor the public turn up there to access these reports, while there have been no instances of media reports on the research findings.
Besides, there are allegations that these researches are of low quality, little relevance, and unnecessary.
Hossain Zillur Rahman, noted economist and former caretaker government adviser, described the BMRC situation as a reflection of the overall failure of the health sector.
He said, “Many researches with no value have been carried out solely to exhaust funds. There is an issue of nepotism. Those in the leadership and at the policy-making level did not attach importance to research, while health professionals share responsibility for this failure.”