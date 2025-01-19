Political consideration in health research, no benefit for nation

The Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) funded an average of 83 research projects annually between 2009 and 2024, totaling more than 1,000 projects throughout the period.

However, the nation has received no benefit as the research of the BMRC-funded projects has turned valueless due to irregularities and corruption. The BMRC is the largest medical research facility in Bangladesh.

An analysis of records from 2009 to 2024 revealed that most research projects were approved based on political considerations and were awarded to a former Awami League ministers as well as leaders and activists of a pro-Awami League physician group, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip). Allegations of bribery in the fund allocation process have also surfaced.