Where has law and order deteriorated? Only one or two murders occur occasionally, says CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the law and order situation has not deteriorated, and one or two incidents of murder occur occasionally.

The shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi is an isolated incident, and such incidents tend to happen when elections approach.

He made these remarks at an event in Gulshan, Dhaka Monday morning while replying to queries from journalists about whether the deterioration of law and order poses an obstacle to holding a fair election.

The event was organised to encourage young voters to participate in the upcoming election.