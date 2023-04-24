A decade after Rana Plaza, Bangladesh garment workers fight on

Their factories are safer, but many Bangladeshis stitching clothes for big Western brands say they still face dire pay and working conditions 10 years since more than 1,100 garment workers died in the Rana Plaza collapse.

A few blocks from the site of the disaster, one of the worst ever industrial accidents, Ripon Das earns Tk 15,000 ($141) per month for working a seven-day week as a machine operator. As his family's sole breadwinner, it is nowhere near enough.

"I choose to work overtime without holidays to supplement my scant wages," said Ripon, 27, whose sister had to resign from her job at the same factory after falling ill because she was not entitled to paid sick leave.

While labour advocates say safety has improved significantly in the world's second-largest clothing exporter since the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory building, they say progress on better pay and conditions - from sick pay to insurance benefits - has been far slower.