Prottoy pension scheme: Growing discontent in other entities too

Teachers of public universities have been holding an all-out strike on campuses protesting their inclusion in the Prottoy pension scheme. A similar scenario has been reported in some other entities that have been brought under the pension scheme.

The Prottoy scheme came into effect on July 1 for newly recruited employees in a total of 403 state-run, self-governed, autonomous, and statutory organisations. These entities include all government banks, the Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, and Petrobangla.

It was learned that some of the institutions have been experiencing internal dissatisfaction over the new pension system, though the officials here are yet to be as vocal as the university teachers.