Govt resolved on pension scheme, university teachers adamant on protests

Despite strong protests from university teachers, the government has been firm in its decision to implement the universal pension scheme at public universities and some other organisations.

The teachers have been boycotting all classes and examinations as part of an indefinite strike, demanding their exclusion from the pension scheme.

In such a situation, the government presented counterarguments to the protesting teachers, but only to receive refusal. Finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmood Ali criticised the protests as 'irrational.'