140 police member leave for Mali UN peacekeeping mission

According to a statement issued by the police headquarters on Saturday, the stipulated forces working with different peacekeeping missions under the UN, the Bangladesh Formed Police Unit-1 (BANFPU-1 and BANFPU-2, Rotation) team will work there.

It is noted that an advance team comprising 140 members of the two contingents had already reached the mission areas on 17 February.

Officers of the police headquarters’ overseas and UN operations wing saw off the peacekeepers bound for DR Congo at the airport.