140 police member leave for Mali UN peacekeeping mission

According to a statement issued by the police headquarters on Saturday, the stipulated forces working with different peacekeeping missions under the UN, the Bangladesh Formed Police Unit-1 (BANFPU-1 and BANFPU-2, Rotation) team will work there.
It is noted that an advance team comprising 140 members of the two contingents had already reached the mission areas on 17 February.
Officers of the police headquarters’ overseas and UN operations wing saw off the peacekeepers bound for DR Congo at the airport.
Members of Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (BANFPU)-1 have been professionally serving the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Bamako, Mali since 2013. BANFPU-2, MINUSMA, Mali unit has been operating with reputation in the Gundam area in the heart of the Sahara desert of Timbuktu Region in the northern part of Mali.
Bangladesh police earned the trust and respect from associating peacekeepers of the UN for showing competence and professionalism.
Police also introduced with French language course so that they can share their working atmosphere with the UN officers as well as other peacekeepers easily.
According to the Centre for Research Information (CRI), Bangladesh stepped into the family of “Blue Helmet” through participation in UNIIMOG (Iraq-Iran) in 1988 with 15 military observers from Bangladesh Army.
Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force joined the UN Peacekeeping Operation (UNPKO) in 1993, while Bangladesh Police joined in 1989.
The CRI said that Awami League government is providing more facilities, equipment to ensure provisions of police and army to further strengthen the peacekeeping role in the world.
It said that Bangladesh police is one of the top contributing countries of police with remarkable commitments in the UN peacekeeping. Bangladesh is also the top contributor of female police officers to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.