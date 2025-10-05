10 teachers receive Priyo Shikkhok awards

The stage was set up to like a school, with children running around and playing. The new headmaster came up and asked one of the members of the audience, where is the Uchchhashe Alor Pathshala (roughly translate: Joyful School of Light)? The audience member pointed towards the stage. Then the new headmaster then went to the children busy playing and asked them, where is the headmaster's room? A child led the teacher to the back of the stage.

Then the assistant headmaster and a few others came on the stage. The assistant head master told the students, “Students, the person who has come with me is the new headmaster of our Uchchhashe Alor Pathshala. We will welcome him today at the assembly.” The children then stood in line, like in an assembly at school. The national anthem played.

This was the setting created at the ‘IPDC-Prothom Alo Priyo Shikkhok Sammanona 2025’ (Best Teacher Award) event. It took everyone present back to their childhood schooldays for a while.

At this event, held yesterday, Saturday, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital, a day before World Teachers' Day, seven selected teachers from across the country, were honoured. Posthumous honours were given to three teachers who died in the plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.