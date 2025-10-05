Bangladesh’s challenges are quality primary education, teachers and the future

As a developing country, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in the education sector over the past few decades. Yet, unfortunately, questions remain about the quality of primary education. If the learning that begins on a school bench is not built on a strong foundation, the gaps that form at this stage cannot easily be filled later in higher education or professional life. A child’s primary school is the first institution of knowledge.

However, the reality is that in both rural and urban contexts, significant disparities persist in the quality of education students receive. Many children attend school, but due to a lack of good teachers, modern teaching methods, and effective curricula, their intellectual development remains limited. As a result, the foundation of primary education remains weak, and its effects become visible even at the university level.