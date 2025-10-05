Opinion
Bangladesh’s challenges are quality primary education, teachers and the future
As a developing country, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in the education sector over the past few decades. Yet, unfortunately, questions remain about the quality of primary education. If the learning that begins on a school bench is not built on a strong foundation, the gaps that form at this stage cannot easily be filled later in higher education or professional life. A child’s primary school is the first institution of knowledge.
However, the reality is that in both rural and urban contexts, significant disparities persist in the quality of education students receive. Many children attend school, but due to a lack of good teachers, modern teaching methods, and effective curricula, their intellectual development remains limited. As a result, the foundation of primary education remains weak, and its effects become visible even at the university level.
As a university teacher, I work directly with students every day. One thing has become increasingly evident - students’ basic knowledge is weakening compared to before.
Many students struggle with fundamental concepts in science, mathematics, and even in Bangla and English. For instance, even after enrolling in university, many cannot solve simple mathematical equations or apply scientific reasoning to solve problems.
The main reason for this is that their foundation at the primary level was never strong. As a result, instead of learning new concepts, they spend time trying to fill earlier gaps. This hinders the improvement of higher education and, in the long run, makes them less competitive in the job market.
The pattern is clear. In countries where teachers enjoy better pay and respect, educational outcomes are stronger and more sustainable.
In Bangladesh, the low pay scale and lack of training for teachers also weaken the quality of primary education. Teachers are the driving force of a nation’s development, yet primary school teachers here still do not receive adequate respect, nor are they well paid. When a teacher is preoccupied with making ends meet, it becomes difficult for them to give their full attention to shaping their students’ minds. Moreover, many do not receive proper training, making them unable to teach using modern methods.
A comparison with other countries makes the situation even clearer. India, for example, has brought major changes to primary education through the National Education Policy 2020, which places the highest emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) -- basic reading, writing, and math skills. Alongside this, regular teacher training workshops are held.
In China, primary school teachers enjoy high social status. Their average monthly salary is equivalent to 70,000–80,000 Bangladeshi taka, and teaching is considered one of the most respected professions. As a result, talented and capable individuals are drawn to teaching.
Sri Lanka’s education system is comparatively advanced in South Asia. To maintain the quality of primary education, teachers there are ensured adequate pay and regular training. Even in rural schools, academic supervision and mandatory periodic training are required. In European countries, teachers enjoy high prestige as well.
Take Finland for example: a master’s degree is required to become a primary school teacher. In the Nordic countries, one must have a master’s-level degree in pedagogy; entry into the profession is highly competitive, and teachers are regarded as high-status professionals in society. The pattern is clear. In countries where teachers enjoy better pay and respect, educational outcomes are stronger and more sustainable.
In contrast, in Bangladesh, irregularities, weaknesses, and political influence still plague the recruitment of primary teachers. Regular training is rare, and the quality of existing training is questionable. If Bangladesh could, like developed nations, raise teachers’ pay scales, ensure professional dignity, and provide regular training, there would be genuine improvement in educational quality.
Currently, primary teachers’ salaries remain unattractive, which discourages talented individuals from joining or staying in the profession. Yet if the pay structure was competitive and there was a clear path for promotion, teaching could become a top career choice for bright young people. High pay is not only a financial incentive — it brings dignity, self-respect, and long-term commitment to the profession.
However, higher pay must be tied to accountability and professional growth. For example, withholding increments if continuous training is not completed, implementing peer observation and reflection for development, and offering special allowances and promotion opportunities for those working in rural or remote areas.
There should also be effective training modules focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, child psychology, inclusive education, continuous assessment, library culture, hands-on science and math activities, and digital teaching methods.
Primary education is the foundation of a nation’s development. If we fail to strengthen that foundation today, the next generation will stumble as it tries to build its future on weak ground
Meanwhile, large class sizes, shortages of teaching materials, and an exam-oriented culture continue to hinder learning in Bangladesh’s education system. Therefore, it is essential to reduce class sizes to 30–35 students, appoint assistant or resource teachers, establish libraries in every school, organise at least one weekly reading fest, and provide affordable science and math experiment kits.
Primary education cannot be strengthened merely by constructing buildings; what is needed is “learning infrastructure”: libraries, laboratories, teaching materials, a calm environment, and well-trained teachers.
Primary education: Foundation for the future
The importance of primary education is not confined to the individual level. It has profound social and economic implications as well. When a child builds a strong foundation in mathematics, science, language, and moral education at the primary stage, they perform better in higher studies and grow into skilled professionals. This, in turn, enhances national productivity, creates employment, and reduces poverty.
In developed countries, investment in education is not viewed as an expense but as a long-term investment. Bangladesh, too, must adopt this perspective.
The government of Bangladesh has taken a number of initiatives in primary education, such as free textbook distribution, school feeding programmes, and infrastructure development. These are commendable steps. However, beyond textbooks and buildings, the greatest emphasis must be placed on improving teacher quality. Without competent teachers, even the finest schools and textbooks cannot ensure quality education.
Another point must be emphasised here: we are now living in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. To keep pace with developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and quantum computing, our future generations must be technologically literate. But if children are not introduced to the fundamentals of science and technology at the primary level, they will inevitably fall behind in global competition.
India has already introduced coding, robotics, and digital learning at the primary level. In China, children are encouraged from an early age to engage in scientific inquiry, research, and innovative thinking. It is now time for Bangladesh to make its primary curriculum more forward-looking and relevant to the times.
Several policy recommendations can be made for the government: 1. Double the salaries of primary teachers, so that talented individuals are motivated to join the profession; 2. Make teacher training mandatory, ensuring it meets international standards; 3. Modernise the curriculum to promote science, technology, and creativity; and 4. Strengthen supervision and evaluation of primary education to prevent irregularities and weaknesses.
In conclusion, primary education is the foundation of a nation’s development. If we fail to strengthen that foundation today, the next generation will stumble as it tries to build its future on weak ground. Respecting teachers, enhancing their competence, ensuring proper training, and introducing modern curricula together will create a strong educational base.
As Bangladesh moves forward on the path of development, the need to invest in the quality of education is greater than ever. Today’s primary school children are tomorrow’s doctors, engineers, scientists, administrators, and political leaders. If their foundation is weak, the country’s future will stand on shaky ground. Therefore, it is time for Bangladesh to learn from the experience of developed nations and bring primary education to the forefront of national priorities.
* Dr. Zia Ahmed is a teacher at the Department of Geography and Environment, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet