Primary education: Who will stop the degradation of quality? 

The news regarding the decline in the number of primary schools and students over a two-year period is disheartening. According to the 2022 Annual Primary School Census (APSC) carried out by the Directorate of Primary Education, there were 133,002 public and private kindergarten primary schools in 2020.

However, this number decreased to 118,891 in 2021, and further plummeted to 114,539 in 2022. In contrast, the student count in 2020 stood at 21.5 million, which decreased to 20.09 million in 2021, before experiencing a slight uptick to 20.5 million in 2022.

Numerous private primary schools, particularly kindergartens, were forced to close during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, what remains unclear is the reason behind the prolonged closure of these educational institutions over the past two years. Have these teachers shifted to alternate professions during this period?