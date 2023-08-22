Primary schools decrease by 18000 in 2 years, finds census

The number of primary schools in the country has decreased by more than 4,000 in a span of one year and by over 18,000 in two years.

However, despite the decrease in schools, the number of students has increased by about 450,000 within a year.

This was revealed at the Annual Primary School Census 2022 published recently by the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE).

The latest census brought out pictures of primary education in the country for the last several years.

The report finds out that apart from some negative aspects, the primary education in the country saw some positive trends including decrease in the number of dropouts.

Another report of DPE (The National Student Assessment 2022), however, reveals a grim picture that a large number of students are failing to acquire the skills and competence they are supposed to according to their grades.

Almost half of the students of Class III and V are not competent enough in Bangla. A total of 61 per cent of the third graders and 70 per cent of the fifth graders don't have proficiency in math appropriate for their grades.