Children are the custodians of democracy

I bought quite a few books on my recent trip to Australia and received quite a few as gifts too. The book which has engrossed me the most is a children's primer called 'Democracy!' by Philip Bunting. Colourful and playful, it explains to the young what democracy means, why voting matters, and how each voice counts. The book echoed something I witnessed firsthand in Australia: the state’s deep investment in children’s education, protection and reconciliation.

The reason why I have chosen children and youth as the topic of the final of my three-part series based on our recent visit to Australia as part of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Canberra Fellowships Programme, is that children represent the future. And Australia invests heavily in shaping that future. Wherever we went, we were struck by the state's attention to children's education, protection and reconciliation.