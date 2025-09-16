Canberra, kangaroos and lasting bonds

We squealed like excited children on a school trip - "Kangaroos!" We could hardly be blamed. For most of us, this was the very first time were we seeing this rather wondrous creature, some even with little joeys tucked away in their pouches.

We were a motley crew -- five women from Bangladesh -- three journalists, a human rights activist and an up-and-coming politician. We were part of a Canberra Fellowships Program offered to us by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

On this particular segment of the trip, we were on, what one of us dubbed as "a kangaroo safari." The Governor-General of Australia, the Hon. Sam Mostyn, had hosted a morning tea for us at the Government House. After an enlightening and interactive meeting, she most graciously took us around the grounds in a sort of longish golf cart and that's where we had our first kangaroo sighting.

Personally speaking, this was my first trip to Australia. Koalas, kangaroos, Shane Warne, Crocodile Dundee, Hugh Jackman were the things that would spring to mind at the mention of Australia. Of course I knew a lot more, but much remained on the peripheries of the mind. So this trip was an eye-opener, and it opened new horizons on so many fronts.