How Robin Khuda became one of Australia's wealthiest

Robin Khuda’s ancestral home is in the village Chhatiantoli, Sirajganj. His father SM Wazed Ali moved to Dhaka for his higher secondary education. After completing his studies, he joined the civil service. Due to his father’s government job, Robin was born and raised in Dhaka. He pursued his education at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Government Boy’s High School and Hermann Gmeiner College.

In 1997, after passing his HSC examinations, Robin Khuda moved to Australia and enrolled at the University of Technology Sydney for his undergraduate studies in accounting. Once their only son had settled in Sydney, his parents followed the next year and SM Wazed Ali subsequently began working in Australia.

After completing his undergraduate studies in 2002, Robin Khuda pursued an MBA at Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom. Alongside his university studies, he undertook various jobs. He later joined a company as an accountant, where his dedication and expertise enabled him to progress rapidly. To further enhance his professional credentials, he completed several courses, including the Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) qualification.

In 2007, he joined the Japanese firm Fujitsu as a General Manager, where he was responsible for the telecommunication and cloud computing division across Australia and New Zealand for over two years. Subsequently, he assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at the Australian telecommunications company PIPE Networks, which was engaged in constructing a submarine fibre-optic cable between Australia and the island of Guam. His extensive experience in the telecommunications sector paved the way for his next role as Executive Director at the data centre company NEXTDC, where he worked closely with investors.

His exceptional skills gained significant recognition and he played a crucial role in expanding the company, which now has a market value of approximately 10 billion Australian dollars. In 2014, Robin Khuda left NEXTDC and assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the telecommunications payment company Mint wireless.