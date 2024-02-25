15th anniversary of Pilkhana carnage today

The 15th anniversary of the atrocious carnage at the Pilkhana BDR (now BGB) headquarters in the capital will be observed on Sunday.

A total of 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed in the carnage beginning on this day in 2009.

Marking the day, floral wreaths will be placed at the graves of the slain army officers at the Military Graveyard in the capital's Banani at around 9:00am, according to a press release.

On 25 February 2009, several hundred Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB) men rose up in an armed revolt at the Darbar Hall of the force's Pilkhana headquarters during the three-day "BDR Week". They killed 74 people, including 57 army officers.

The mutiny finally ended the following day (26 Feb) with the surrender of firearms, ammunition and grenades through a negotiation between the then government and the BDR rebels.