Death toll from cyclone Sitrang rises to 11

Two more died in Bhola due to the impact of cyclone Sitrang. With this, the casualties from the cyclone rose to 11.

An old man was trapped inside his house as a tree fell on it in Bhola Sadar upazila and a housewife drowned in Lalmohan upazila at midnight.

The two deceased were identified as Mofijul Islam, 70, of Chewakhali village in ward no. 3 of Dhania union and Rabeya Begum, 25, of Fatemabad village in ward no. 1 of Lord Hardinge union.

Abul Kashem, chairman of Lord Hardinge union parishad, said the high tide started to swell at around 3.00 am Tuesday. As the water started to enter the yards of the houses, people started running in panic. At the time, Rabeya Begum drowned in a pond near her house while running in the dark and died on the spot.