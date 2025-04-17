Meeting with govt not satisfactory: Polytechnic students
Demonstrating students of the polytechnic institutes have held a meeting with Rehana Yasmin, the secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division of the education ministry.
But the students said they are not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and they will wage a tougher movement to press home their demands.
The meeting was held at the secretariat today, Thursday. A delegation of students entered the secretariat shortly before 12 noon. They made these statements shortly before 3:30pm.
Earlier, the Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh (Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh) had announced that it would relax the 'rail blockade' programme across the country today.
They were pressing for a six-point movement recently. The demonstrators said that the next programme would be announced based on the outcome of today’s meeting. However, after the meeting, the students announced a fresh programme.
Students of polytechnic institutes yesterday, Wednesday blocked roads, highways and railways in various parts of the country including Dhaka creating immense sufferings to commuters. The protesters announced yesterday that they would enforce a ‘rail blockade’ today across the country. Last night, Dhaka Polytechnic Institute’s Principal Md Mostafizur Rahman Khan was removed from his post and was attached to the Directorate of Technical Education.
The six point demands of the polytechnic students are:
Cancellation of 30 per cent quota of craft instructors for the junior instructor position, implementation of the High Court’s verdict on illegal promotions, complete annulment of controversial recruitments, and dismissal of those responsible.
The second demand is cancellation of admission in any age, introduction of a four-year international standard curriculum, and gradual initiation of academic activities in English.
The third demand is legal action must be taken against institutions that are recruiting for lower-grade positions despite the existence of reserved quotas.
The fourth demand is banning the recruitment of unskilled personnel and appointments must be made from individuals educated in technical disciplines.
Fifth demand is formation of a separate ministry titled ‘Technical and Higher Education’ and establishment of ‘Technical Education Reform Commission’.
The last demand is establishing a full-fledged technical university and ensuring admission of polytechnic graduates in the four under-construction engineering colleges in Narail, Natore, Khagrachhari and Thakurgaon.