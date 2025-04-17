Meeting with govt not satisfactory: Polytechnic students

Demonstrating students of the polytechnic institutes have held a meeting with Rehana Yasmin, the secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division of the education ministry.

But the students said they are not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting and they will wage a tougher movement to press home their demands.

The meeting was held at the secretariat today, Thursday. A delegation of students entered the secretariat shortly before 12 noon. They made these statements shortly before 3:30pm.

Earlier, the Karigori Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh (Polytechnic Students’ Movement Bangladesh) had announced that it would relax the 'rail blockade' programme across the country today.

They were pressing for a six-point movement recently. The demonstrators said that the next programme would be announced based on the outcome of today’s meeting. However, after the meeting, the students announced a fresh programme.