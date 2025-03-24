Appellate Division gets 2 new judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Monday two High Court judges as the justices for the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The two judges are - justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Farah Mahbub, said a gazette notification of the law ministry.

“The president made the appointment as per the Article 95 (1) of the constitution. The appointment will come into effect from the day they take oath of office,” the notification added.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will administer oath to the two new Appellate Division justices at Supreme Court Judges Lounge at 10:00 am Tuesday.