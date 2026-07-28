EC meets acting Speaker, what was discussed about presidential election?
The Election Commission (EC) has held preliminary discussions with Acting Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Kayser Kamal, regarding the presidential election. However, the date for the election is yet to be finalised.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, accompanied by the other election commissioners, met the acting Speaker at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today, Tuesday.
The CEC later shared details of the meeting with journalists.
The CEC said a new president must be elected. Under the relevant law, the date of the election is to be fixed in consultation with the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad before the poll is held. The election commission therefore met the acting Speaker for that purpose.
He said the procedure for the election would differ depending on whether parliament is in session. If the Jatiya Sangsad is in session, the election will follow one process; if it is not, a different procedure applies. The meeting included preliminary discussions on these matters, but no date has yet been finalised.
The date will be announced once it is confirmed, he added.
The CEC said the commission had informed the acting Speaker that it was fully prepared to conduct the presidential election.
He added that the EC had already written to the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat requesting the electoral roll for the presidential election.
Responding to another question, the CEC said the meeting did not include any discussion about Gazi Nazrul Islam, the member of parliament for Satkhira-4.
Election Commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Anwarul Islam Sarker and Tahmida Ahmad were also present at the meeting.