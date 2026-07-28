EC meets acting Speaker, what was discussed about presidential election?

The Election Commission (EC) has held preliminary discussions with Acting Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Kayser Kamal, regarding the presidential election. However, the date for the election is yet to be finalised.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, accompanied by the other election commissioners, met the acting Speaker at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today, Tuesday.

The CEC later shared details of the meeting with journalists.