Presidential election could be settled in next parliament session: Law Minister

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has expressed hope that the election of a new president will be possible during the upcoming session of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament).

The Law Minister made these remarks in response to questions from journalists while exiting the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital today, Saturday morning, after delivering his address as the chief guest at a consultation meeting.

The consultation meeting, which focused on human rights violations and victims' access to justice, was organised by Odhikar, a non-governmental human rights organisation.