Presidential election could be settled in next parliament session: Law Minister
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has expressed hope that the election of a new president will be possible during the upcoming session of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament).
The Law Minister made these remarks in response to questions from journalists while exiting the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital today, Saturday morning, after delivering his address as the chief guest at a consultation meeting.
The consultation meeting, which focused on human rights violations and victims' access to justice, was organised by Odhikar, a non-governmental human rights organisation.
Speaking to reporters as he was leaving after his speech at the opening session, the law minister said, “According to Article 123(2) of the Constitution, the presidential election must be held within 90 days of the president's resignation.Yesterday was 24 July. That means, there is time until 24 October.”
“Therefore, a situation requiring a special session to be summoned has not yet arisen. Since, constitutionally, the next session must take place within 60 days from 15 July, I hope it will be possible to resolve this in that session,” added the minister.
A journalist noted that a case had been filed against the recently resigned president over his past actions. In response to the journalist’s query regarding whether the case would be admissible or what the legal process would be, the he said, “When legal interpretation is required, it will be addressed. It is too early...”
Responding to another question, the law minister said, “The president is granted protection here. We will examine and verify the matter. You will see when the time comes.”
Chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Md Aminul Islam, former chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances formed during the former interim government and former Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, and editor of the newspaper Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman also spoke during the opening session of the consultation meeting. The event was chaired by Odhikar President Tasneem Siddiqui.