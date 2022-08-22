Rohingya population increased to 1.2m in four years

Some 30,000 Rohingya children are being born every year in Bangladesh on average. As such, the number of Rohingya population has increased to more than 1.2 million. In this context, Bangladesh has requested the United Nations (UN) to put emphasis on family planning in the Rohingya camps.

Foreign secretary disclosed this information after the 39th meeting of the National Task Force on Rohingya affairs at his office on Sunday afternoon.

“We have requested the United Nations to stress on the family planning programme among the Rohingya families. They will start work regarding this very soon. A draft of the policy regarding this has been prepared,” said the foreign secretary.