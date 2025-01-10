Police HQ issues notice to arrest fugitive former OC Shah Alam
Police Headquarters has issued a notice asking all the police stations across the country to arrest the fugitive former officer-in-charge (OC) Shah Alam, who fled from Uttara East Police Station on Thursday after his arrest in a murder case related to the recent anti-discrimination student movement.
Confirming BSS of issuance of the notice by Police Headquarters, Rawnak Jahan, deputy commissioner (DC) of police, Uttara Division said, “We have alerted all the police stations to arrest the absconding former OC Shah Alam.”
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Detective Branch (DB) of police Muhammad Talebur Rahman said Shah Alam was arrested on Thursday in connection with a murder case, over the anti-discrimination student movement, filed on 2 September last year with Uttara East Police Station.
Shah Alam fled from police custody at Uttara East Police Station after his arrest, he added.
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the police station was suspended on Thursday for negligence in performing professional duties, he confirmed.