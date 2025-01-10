Police HQ issues notice to arrest fugitive former OC Shah Alam

Police Headquarters has issued a notice asking all the police stations across the country to arrest the fugitive former officer-in-charge (OC) Shah Alam, who fled from Uttara East Police Station on Thursday after his arrest in a murder case related to the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Confirming BSS of issuance of the notice by Police Headquarters, Rawnak Jahan, deputy commissioner (DC) of police, Uttara Division said, “We have alerted all the police stations to arrest the absconding former OC Shah Alam.”