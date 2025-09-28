Japan keen on defence agreement with Bangladesh, what Dhaka stands to gain

Japan is interested in signing a specialised defence agreement with Bangladesh within this year. Diplomats from both countries believe the deal would create opportunities for defence equipment supply, technology transfer, and joint research.

In May, Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus paid a bilateral visit to Japan, where he held a formal meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The matter of a defence agreement came up in discussions between the two leaders.

Referring to the Tokyo meeting, two senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Prothom Alo that Bangladesh and Japan had reached an understanding in-principal to sign an agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology.

The proposed pact, titled Agreement on the Exchange of Armaments and Defence Technology, would open the door to technology sharing, joint research, and technology transfer. It could play an important role in enhancing Bangladesh’s defence capacity.