Caretaker govt’s demand an ‘obstruction’ of free, fair polls: Shahriar

The state minister was speaking at an interaction session titled “Bangladesh at the Crossroads” hosted by the Daily Ittefaq at a city hotel.

The Daily Ittefaq executive director and publisher Tareen Hossain delivered welcome remarks.

Shahriar Alam said the demand for caretaker government is an “illegitimate demand” in line with the constitution as the verdict passed on by the judges.

The state minister hoped that the United States would take note of the threats being passed by leaders of BNP to obstruct elections as per the constitution.