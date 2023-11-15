'Political use' of registered firearms

Leaders and supporters of the ruling Awami League are openly displaying legal firearms to intimidate opponents during political events.

Despite the prohibition on the display of legal weapons, there is a lack of action from the district administration or the police.

In some instances, illegal weapons were openly used, but the police were unable to recover them.

Currently, the number of legal weapons in the country exceeds 50,000, with more than 10,000 in the hands of political party leaders and activists.

Concerns are growing about the potential creation of a climate of fear through the display of legal weapons, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming national elections.

However, the election commission (EC) has not made any decisions regarding the deposit of registered weapons during the polls.

Instances of registered firearms being displayed at political events of the ruling party are becoming more common.

For instance, during the upazila Awami League's demonstration and protest rally in Nandail, Mymensingh last Sunday, Kamruzzaman, the bodyguard of Zahid Hasan, the son-in-law of former local parliament member Major General (retd.) Abdus Salam, displayed his firearm.

The licence for this weapon is in the name of Zahid Hasan, and Abdus Salam's daughter (Zahid's wife), Wahida Islam, was at the forefront of the rally.