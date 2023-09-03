Dengue: 16 die, 2608 hospitalised in 24hrs

"During the period, 892 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,716 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," the DGHS daily statement added.

"This year, 634 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 130,302 the statement said, adding, "Some 120,823 patients were released from different hospitals this year out of the total patients."

"A total of 8,845 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 3928 are in Dhaka while 4,917 are outside of the capital city," it added.

According to the DGHS statement, among the total dengue positive cases, 49,495 are female and 80,807 are male. Of the total deaths, 369 are female and 265 male.