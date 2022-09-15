PM Hasina to leave for London, New York Thursday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave the country Thursday morning for an official tour to the United Kingdom and United States when she will join the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II and 77th session of the UN General Assembly, reports BSS.

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines is scheduled to take off from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport carrying the premier and her entourage members at 10.30am, said officials.

The flight is scheduled to reach London at 16.45pm where she will be received by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem.