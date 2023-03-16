National strategy needed to counter disinformation and influence operations

Every day and every moment, everyone is impacted with all sorts of information from all over the globe as this is the age of information and, unfortunately, of disinformation too, speakers have said at a roundtable.

Unless we are alert of the risks involved with disinformation, with the rise in influence operations, these can pose as serious national threats, they observed.

These observations were made by speakers at the roundtable on 'Disinformation and Influence Operations: A Threat to National Security', held at a city hotel on Wednesday. The roundtable was organised by Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).

In his opening remarks as moderator of the event, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of BIPSS, said, "We live in an information age where information is all pervasive and enters all aspects of our personal, social and community lives as well as the statecraft. Disinformation can enter this vast information space and comprise information integrity."