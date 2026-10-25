Cybersecurity threat spreads worldwide, affecting Bangladesh too

Around 300,000 people in Bangladesh use online services to register changes in land ownership, known as mutation, every month. But when people tried to access the e-mutation service yesterday, Saturday, they found it unavailable.

The government website land.gov.bd, which provides the mutation service, said it was being updated as part of an urgent cybersecurity alert issued by BGD e-GOV CIRT. As a result, land services were temporarily suspended.

Sources at BGD e-GOV CIRT, the agency responsible for overseeing cybersecurity for the government, said the alert had been issued after a security vulnerability in PHP was discovered worldwide.

The vulnerability has led to websites being taken offline around the world. Several websites in Bangladesh have also been temporarily shut down. Besides the land services website, these include Bangladesh Bank, several public and private banks, a private hospital and websites operated by other organisations.