Bangladesh Bank website restored after 3-day shutdown over cyberattack fears

Bangladesh Bank’s official website was taken offline last Thursday amid fears of a cyberattack. It was restored at 8:00 am today, Sunday, after three days.

However, internet banking and mobile banking transactions continued as normal over the past three days, so customers faced no disruption to their transactions.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo Sunday that the website had been checked for possible vulnerabilities. The decision to take it offline was made amid fears of attacks worldwide. As the risk has subsided, the website has been restored, he said.