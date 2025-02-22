Society of martyrs' families
"Ensure justice for my brother’s killing before elections"
The families of the July martyrs have demanded swift justice. They assert that while one political party is attempting to gain power by forming a party and another is seeking elections to ascend to power. However, no one is speaking about ensuring justice for those people who sacrificed their lives for freedom of the country.
The family members of the martyrs voiced these concerns at the launching of the new organisation, 'July 24 Shaheed Paribar Society' (Society of the families of July 2024 martyrs), in front of the National Press Club today (Saturday). A 30-member executive committee, comprising three advisors, has been formed.
Md. Rashed, the brother of Md. Siam who was killed in police gunfire in the Jatrabari area stated, "We do not ask much from this government. I only want justice for my brother’s murder. Ensure justice before holding any elections in the country.”
The families of the martyrs said that the interim government is their government, yet it fails to understand their suffering. They expressed their frustration that many of the police officers and members of the 'helmet' groups involved in the killings have not yet been arrested. They urgently demanded their immediate arrest.
Attending the event, Shahina Begum, mother of Sajjat Hossain Sajal, said, "The police burned my son to death in Ashulia. Seven months have passed, yet I have not received justice for my son’s killing.”
Expressing her grief, Shahina Begum said, “My tears have dried up from constant weeping, yet I am still deprived of justice for my son’s killing.”
Nabil Hossain attended the event to demand justice for his brother’s murder. He stated that on 18 July, his brother Sohel Rana participated in a protest in the Jatrabari area against the autocrat government. The police shot him dead and later buried him as an unclaimed body. To this day, his brother’s body remains unidentified.
Nabil Hossain said, "No more assurances, those 114 individuals who were buried as unclaimed bodies in Rayerbazar must be identified. The authorities must also locate those who are still missing.”