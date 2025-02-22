"Ensure justice for my brother’s killing before elections"

Md. Rashed, the brother of Md. Siam who was killed in police gunfire in the Jatrabari area stated, "We do not ask much from this government. I only want justice for my brother’s murder. Ensure justice before holding any elections in the country.”

The families of the martyrs said that the interim government is their government, yet it fails to understand their suffering. They expressed their frustration that many of the police officers and members of the 'helmet' groups involved in the killings have not yet been arrested. They urgently demanded their immediate arrest.

Attending the event, Shahina Begum, mother of Sajjat Hossain Sajal, said, "The police burned my son to death in Ashulia. Seven months have passed, yet I have not received justice for my son’s killing.”