Randhir Jaiswal's comment tantamount to interference in internal matters

The remarks made by the spokesperson of India's external affairs ministry regarding Bangladesh's elections, overall law and order situation, and the minority community are unwarranted and tantamount to interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

Bangladesh hopes that India will take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such comments.

Director general at the public diplomacy division of the foreign ministry and spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam made the remark in response to a question during the weekly briefing today, Thursday.