Randhir Jaiswal's comment tantamount to interference in internal matters
The remarks made by the spokesperson of India's external affairs ministry regarding Bangladesh's elections, overall law and order situation, and the minority community are unwarranted and tantamount to interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs.
Bangladesh hopes that India will take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such comments.
Director general at the public diplomacy division of the foreign ministry and spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam made the remark in response to a question during the weekly briefing today, Thursday.
On 7 March, during a weekly press briefing in Delhi, in response to a question regarding the current situation in Bangladesh, India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed the expectation of "inclusive and participatory" elections.
He said, "We support a stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh, where all issues will be resolved democratically through inclusive and participatory elections."
When asked about the comment made by India's external affairs spokesperson, Rafiqul Alam said, "This matter has come to our attention.
Comments were made regarding Bangladesh's elections, overall law and order, and minority issues. Bangladesh considers these matters to be strictly internal and believes such remarks are unnecessary and an interference in the internal affairs of another country. These comments are misleading and a false reflection of reality."
Foreign ministry spokesperson Rafiqul Alam further stated that Bangladesh firmly believes in the principle of non-interference in the internal matters of any country, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. Bangladesh is committed to building a friendly and constructive relationship with India based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.
He added, "From this perspective, we hope that the relevant authorities of the Indian government will take necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such comments."
Recently, the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, in an interview with an international media outlet, stated that Sheikh Hasina's remarks made while in India were dangerous for the country.
When asked for the foreign ministry's response on this issue, the spokesperson said, "After the chief adviser's statement, we do not have the opportunity to comment."
Regarding whether India has responded to Bangladesh’s diplomatic letter regarding Sheikh Hasina's return and what the next steps will be if there has been no response, Rafiqul Alam replied, "The chief adviser has recently responded to this in an interview. Nonetheless, we have not received any response from India. The chief adviser has publicly provided guidance on the next steps."
A diplomatic letter was sent from the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi to the India's external affairs ministry in December of last year, requesting the return of Sheikh Hasina under the extradition treaty.
Regarding the chief adviser's upcoming visit to China, the spokesperson said that further details would be shared later. He mentioned that the chief adviser would depart for China in the afternoon on 26 March.