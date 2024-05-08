Evaluate economic prospect before taking dev projects: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while witnessing the outline of a programme of the Roads and Highways Department to help build Smart Bangladesh by 2041 at her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the morning.

She said, “We have to make the development of our country in such a way that our ability could increase and dependency on others could decrease”.

PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the prime minister witnessed the outline.

Sheikh Hasina also gave necessary instructions and asked all concerned to attach priority on avoiding unnecessary expenses and accomplish the projects at the quickest possible time.