Digital Security Act to be amended: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Act in a bid to stop the misuse of the law, reports UNB.

"The Digital Security Act has not been enacted to regulate freedom of expression or the media or it is not being used to do these. Several solutions have already been taken to prevent the misuse of the law. As part of these solutions, some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Act," he said.