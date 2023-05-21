Digital Security Act to be amended: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Act in a bid to stop the misuse of the law, reports UNB.
"The Digital Security Act has not been enacted to regulate freedom of expression or the media or it is not being used to do these. Several solutions have already been taken to prevent the misuse of the law. As part of these solutions, some amendments will be made to the Digital Security Act," he said.
The minister made the remarks while speaking at a meeting titled ‘Digital Security Law in Bangladesh and freedom of expression’ at Brac University of the city's Mohakhali area. UN Resident s Coordinating office in Bangladesh and Brac University organised the program.
The government had lengthy discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Office on the DSA and received some inputs which are under review now, the minister added.
"Women are often harassed online which needs to be addressed. The country, the government or any individual will not be allowed to be defamed through indiscriminate misuse of the digital space," said Anisul Huq.
The minister also said, "We need to protect our national interests and those who are targeted and vulnerable to digital attacks. That's why we need a DSA."
So there is no question of repealing this law, the law minister said adding, "However, amendments to the law are being reviewed. It must be considered."