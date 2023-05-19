UN recognises Sheikh Hasina’s initiative for community clinic: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the UN has unanimously adopted a resolution on community health care which is a ‘brainchild’ of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The resolution titled “Community-based primary health care: a participatory and inclusive approach to universal health coverage,” was termed as “The Sheikh Hasina Initiative” at the UN.
“It proves that the United Nations also lauds Sheikh Hasina now and her style of running the government and recognizes her works for the people,” he said while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the ministry’s conference room at secretariat in the capital.
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said when the proposal ‘Sheikh Hasina Initiative’ was adopted at the United Nations (UN) on 16 May (17 May Bangladesh time) which is coincidently the homecoming day of Sheikh Hasina.
He said 71 countries co-sponsored the proposal with Bangladesh which has been adopted unanimously at the UN.
Asked about BNP secretary general mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that a storm appears in the political arena likewise ‘Mocha’, the minister said when the people remained panicked and anxious about security of life due to approaching severe cyclonic storm Mocha, Mirza Fakhrul compared it with politics rather than thinking over how to stand by the people or minimise the damages.
Such thing doesn’t suit a politician, he mentioned.
About BNP’s movement, Hasan said earlier BNP held ‘road march’ programme and now they are saying they will hold rallies.
“BNP will begin walking. Let them walk. It’s good if they walk,” he said.
About ensuring security of foreign diplomats, the minister said security is provided to all diplomats.
But then the activities of militants had increased, some diplomats were given additional security, he said.
“Our government has been able to curb the militants successfully. We have been able to show much more capability in curbing militants than many developed countries,” he said.
Since the independence of Bangladesh, such additional security was not given to diplomats, he said.
“When the militant acts had increased, additional security was given to some diplomats. But, this is not required now. That is why it has been withdrawn. But providing security to them continues,” he said.
Moreover, the home minister made it clear that if anyone seeks additional security to the government and bears required cost, they will have it.
And, there is no matter of relations with any countries in terms of providing security as it is a routine work, he said.