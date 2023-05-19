UN recognises Sheikh Hasina’s initiative for community clinic: Info minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the UN has unanimously adopted a resolution on community health care which is a ‘brainchild’ of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The resolution titled “Community-based primary health care: a participatory and inclusive approach to universal health coverage,” was termed as “The Sheikh Hasina Initiative” at the UN.

“It proves that the United Nations also lauds Sheikh Hasina now and her style of running the government and recognizes her works for the people,” he said while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the ministry’s conference room at secretariat in the capital.