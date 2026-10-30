Eating fruit has become a luxury in Bangladesh

Fruit prices in Bangladesh have risen year after year, putting them beyond the reach of low-income people.

Oranges are in high demand as part of the diet recommended for dengue patients. In July 2020, a kilogram of oranges cost Tk 120–150 in markets in the capital. The same oranges now sell for Tk 350–380 per kg. Prices were even higher on September, reaching Tk 420–450 per kg.

A report by the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC), an agency under the Ministry of Commerce, says the government has increased duties and taxes on oranges, apples, pears and grapes year after year. As a result, government revenue has risen, but these fruits have become unaffordable for many people.