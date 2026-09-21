Why does an orange now cost Tk 100 and a green coconut Tk 150–220?

Mohammad Jahangir went to a roadside fruit stall on Dhanmondi’s Road 15 in the capital on Sunday afternoon to buy fruit. He wanted to buy oranges because a relative of his was suffering from dengue.

Fruit seller Mohammad Badshah was asking Tk 450 a kilogram (kg) for oranges. He made it clear that he would not reduce the price even by even a single taka.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jahangir said, “Fruit prices are unusually high. They are beyond the reach of middle-class people like us.”

Five slightly larger oranges bought from the market weighed just over a kg. That means each orange cost Tk 100.

The price of oranges is one example of how high fruit prices have become in the market. Fruit traders said the imported fruit used to sell for around Tk 150 a kg in Dhaka before 2022.