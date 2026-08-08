Tarique Rahman was tortured at JIC during 1/11: ICT chief prosecutor

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Md Aminul Islam today, Saturday said witnesses in different cases have testified that incumbent Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was tortured at the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC) at the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) headquarters in Dhaka during the 1/11 period.

"The JIC that we visited today was the place where the Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was brought to one of its rooms during the 1/11 period. We have also found information through the accounts of various witnesses during our investigation that he was subjected to torture there. These findings will be reflected in the trials in due course," he said while talking to newsmen at the DGFI headquarters after inspecting the JIC this noon.