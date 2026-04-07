DB seeks remand for Shirin Sharmin, what the application reveals

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) has shown the arrest of the former Speaker of the National Parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, in a case filed at Lalbagh Police Station in the capital involving violence, vandalism, and attempted murder during a mass uprising.

She has been sent to court.

Today, Tuesday, after 1 PM, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was taken from the DB office to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court.

DB has applied for a two-day remand for her in this case.

The DB stated that it is necessary to take the accused into two-day remand to locate, arrest, and gather necessary evidence from fugitive defendants in the case.