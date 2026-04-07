DB seeks remand for Shirin Sharmin, what the application reveals
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) has shown the arrest of the former Speaker of the National Parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, in a case filed at Lalbagh Police Station in the capital involving violence, vandalism, and attempted murder during a mass uprising.
She has been sent to court.
Today, Tuesday, after 1 PM, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was taken from the DB office to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court.
DB has applied for a two-day remand for her in this case.
The DB stated that it is necessary to take the accused into two-day remand to locate, arrest, and gather necessary evidence from fugitive defendants in the case.
The investigating officer of the case, DB police inspector Mohsin Uddin, submitted this application to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Tuesday. It is expected that the hearing on this matter will take place in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana.
In the application, DB mentioned that on 18 July 2024, as part of the quota reform movement, unarmed students and people were holding a peaceful procession in the Azimpur Government Colony area of Lalbagh.
At that time, in an attempt to suppress the movement, the police and unidentified terrorists of the Awami League used domestic and foreign firearms to shoot at the protesters.
In this incident, protester Md Ashraful (Fahim) was shot in his left eye, head, and various parts of his body. He filed the case at Lalbagh Police Station on 17 July last year.
In the case, Md Ashraful alleged that under the direction of the Awami League president and then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and with the planning and orders of Biplob Barua, Obaidul Quader, and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, police members and unidentified individuals used domestic and foreign firearms to shoot at unarmed student-protesters. In this case, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is the third accused.
The plaintiff alleged in the case that after being shot, local people rescued him and admitted him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
After receiving initial treatment there, he underwent surgery at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases for advanced medical care, and was later sent to the National Institute of Ophthalmology.
According to the doctors, due to this incident, he lost the vision in his left eye.
The case report further mentions that during the ''Complete Shutdown'' programme on 18 July, about 31 activists were killed. It is known that the main accused in the case, Sheikh Hasina, and the third accused, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, along with other accused were involved in making important state decisions. The incident reportedly occurred under their planning and direct and indirect instructions.
In the application, information regarding the interrogation of Shirin Sharmin by the DB is provided. DB stated that during the interrogation, the accused revealed her name and address and admitted her involvement in this case. When questioned about the incident and the fugitive defendants in the case, she skillfully avoided answering questions.
DB indicated a potential to obtain crucial information necessary for determining the whereabouts and arrest of the fugitive defendants, as well as unraveling the mystery of the case if the accused is brought into police custody for thorough interrogation about the incident.
There is a possibility that if the accused is released on bail, she may become perpetually fugitive and there may be a hindrance in the investigation of the case.
Early today, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was arrested from a relative’s house in Dhanmondi. In the morning, DB's Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam informed Prothom Alo that six cases, including a murder case committed during the mass uprising, have been found against Shirin Sharmin. It has been reported that final reports have already been submitted in three of these cases. The remaining three cases are currently under investigation.