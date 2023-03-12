Myanmar takes sudden initiative for Rohingya repatriation, pressure from China

There was an attempt at a first phase of repatriation within 2018, the deadline stipulated by Bangladesh and Myanmar, but that failed. Later in 2019 the efforts of repatriation resumed under China's mediation, but that proved to be a failure too.

In February 2021 the military took over power in Myanmar through a coup. Since then, discussions regarding Rohingya repatriation have fallen flat.

According to diplomatic sources, after China joined in the talks regarding Rohingya repatriation, there have been discussions from 2020 on small scale repatriation of the Rohingyas to Rakhine. Over the past few months China has put pressure on Myanmar in this connection. While ASEAN is not taking up the Rohingya problem on a large scale, this bloc of Southeast Asian countries also wants the repatriation to start, even if on a small scale. As part of these developments, eleven diplomats of eight countries were taken on a visit to the temporary camps in Maungdaw and Sittwe of Myanmar.

The observations of the diplomats who visited Rakhine are that the situation in Rakhine has improved from 2018 to 2020. The Rohingyas in the temporary IDP (internally displaced persons) camps there now have the opportunity to go to Sittwe. Even two years ago no one was allowed anywhere near the camps. Also, last year around 230 Rohingya students were admitted to Sittwe University. After 2012 this is the highest number of representatives of the Rohingya community admitted to university. The Rohingyas in Rakhine are also getting access to health services.