Cut in funding for Rohingyas is devastating

The UN has been here for a very long. The first UN organisation in Bangladesh was UNHCR, the UN refugee agency in 1971. A lot of people here talk about the UNICEF support they received at school or the World Food Programme assistance with food. So the UN is a part of the history of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is on its way to graduate out of least developed country category and the relationship has changed. We have a cooperation framework with the government where we focus on development areas of support. There are five areas at the moment. One is around economic development, particularly LDC graduation. Another is on environment and climate and how the UN can support in terms of mitigation and adaptation and reinforcing the government’s planning. We do a lot of work on the social side: education, through UNICEF and UNESCO, health support, through WHO, UNFPA, UNICEF. We also do work on social protection and social work. We have a pillar on gender and gender-based violence and working towards equality and addressing violence against women and girls. Finally we have a pillar on governance, reinforcing institutions and providing support to the ministries.

We have work on the humanitarian side, in close relationship with the ministry of disaster risk management. We do work on preparedness, anticipating disasters and immediate response for disasters. We are trying to reinforce that because the number of climate disasters that Bangladesh is facing is unfortunately going to be bigger and more recurrent.

The final piece is supporting the Rohingya refugees who are in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char. UNHCR and IOM lead the response and the majority of the support to the Rohingya refugees comes through the UN partners and the NGOs on the ground.