Bangladesh still lagging behind in start-ups

“However, the ecosystem is not without its challenges. Access to high-speed internet outside of major cities, limited access to funding, complex regulations, and limited global exposure are blockages to the ecosystem achieving its full potential… The country has strong economic potential, which will require more support from the government to materialize. The government should work on improving internet infrastructure, arranging corporate venture capital, establishing startup-friendly policies and regulations, and improving industry-academia collaboration to support the growth of startups,” the report added.

Regarding the StartupBlink report, Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) and eGeneration managing director Shameem Ahsan told Prothom Alo standards and investment are big issues for startups. Most investment in South Asia goes to India, and Pakistan enjoys Middle East-based investments while Bangladesh enjoys no privileges of these region-based forums, and in that case, more local investment assistance is necessary.

About falling behind in the rank, he said that perhaps updated information from Bangladesh might not reach that organisation properly and there are also weaknesses in startups based in Bangladesh to present themselves with proper data before the world.