Chief Adviser to visit ‘Aynaghar’ soon
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will visit the ‘Aynagar’ soon.
Dr Yunus said this after a meeting with the members of the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances at the State Guest House Jamuna Sunday afternoon.
Informing the chief adviser about the progress of the investigation into the cases of enforced disappearances, the members of the commission requested him to visit the ‘Joint Interrogation Cell’, known as ‘Aynahgor (Mirror House)’.
They said if the chief adviser visits the ‘Aynaghor’, the victims of disappearances will feel free and safe.
In the meeting, the Commission also gave the chief adviser descriptions about brutal torture on some of the victims of enforced disappearances.
They said even the disappearance of a six-year-old child was revealed during the investigation.
Responding to the commission’s call, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said, the stories which came to light during the investigation of the commission are shocking.
Dr yunus said he would visit the ‘Aynaghor’ soon.