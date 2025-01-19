Chief Adviser to visit ‘Aynaghar’ soon

They said if the chief adviser visits the ‘Aynaghor’, the victims of disappearances will feel free and safe.

In the meeting, the Commission also gave the chief adviser descriptions about brutal torture on some of the victims of enforced disappearances.

They said even the disappearance of a six-year-old child was revealed during the investigation.

Responding to the commission’s call, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said, the stories which came to light during the investigation of the commission are shocking.

Dr yunus said he would visit the ‘Aynaghor’ soon.