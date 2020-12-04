6km of Padma Bridge becomes visible as 40th span installed

A total of 6,000 meters of the Padma Bridge have become visible with the installation of 40th span on Friday, reports state-run news agency BSS.

With this around 91 per cent construction work of the main bridge has been completed while an overall progress of the project is over 82 per cent.

“The span bearing number ‘2E’ has been installed on piers 11 and 12 at around 10:58am at the Mawa end in Munshiganj district,” said Dewan M Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma bridge project.

The official, however, expected that the bridge will be completed with the installation of 41st span, adding that the span will be installed on piers 12 and 13 before 15 December ahead of the victory day.