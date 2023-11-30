No worries, US private sector doesn’t give a damn to their govt: Momen

There is nothing to worry about the United States’ new labour rights policy as the American private sector, which is a major export trade partner of Bangladesh, does not care about their government, says foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

“The US labour policy would have no impact here as the US private sector doesn’t give a damn to their government,” he said while talking to reporters at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

The Bangladesh mission in Washington has recently warned the government here that the US may use its newly adopted labour rights policy for political purposes and that Bangladesh may be one of its targets.