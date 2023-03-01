New ticketing system for inter-city rail service kicks off

He said this while handing over POS (point of sale) machines that will facilitate collecting fares through national identity (NID) card verification.

“We took this initiative to stop black marketing, and to enable customers to purchase tickets without any complication,” he said.

This new system will also enable commuters to cancel their purchase without coming to the station. Commuters will be able to cancel a purchase online from now on.

The minister also said they will introduce more facilities gradually.