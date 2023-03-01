Bangladesh

New ticketing system for inter-city rail service kicks off

Prothom Alo English Desk
A ticket checker checks ticket of a passenger with POS at Kamalapur Railway Station, Dhaka, on 1 March 2023Suvra Kanti Das

The new ticketing system for inter-city rail services started on Wednesday from the capital’s Kamalapur Railway Station, reports news agency UNB.

“We introduced the new ticketing system for passengers to address complaints regarding ticketing,” Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan said.

He said this while handing over POS (point of sale) machines that will facilitate collecting fares through national identity (NID) card verification.

“We took this initiative to stop black marketing, and to enable customers to purchase tickets without any complication,” he said.

This new system will also enable commuters to cancel their purchase without coming to the station. Commuters will be able to cancel a purchase online from now on.

The minister also said they will introduce more facilities gradually.

“Passengers won’t be allowed to purchase tickets without registering,” he added.

The new ticketing system will be introduced in local trains gradually. Through this, legal steps will be taken against those who travel using another person’s ticket, he said, adding that the government can collect the fare directly.

A total of 100 POS machines were handed over today.

