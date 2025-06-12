No bar on Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh: Home adviser
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman can return to Bangladesh anytime, as there is no legal barrier preventing his return, home affairs adviser to the interim government Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Thursday.
“Tarique Rahman is a citizen of Bangladesh. There is no restriction on him returning home. He can come back whenever he wishes,” the adviser told newspersons during a visit to Salna Highway police station in Gazipur.
Addressing questions on illegal border crossings, the adviser added that if Bangladeshi nationals are in India, the government will accept their return— but only through legal channels.
“India is not following this process. Instead, people are being pushed across the border through forests and roads. Bangladesh will not accept such inhumane and illegal methods,” he said, noting that the matter has been officially communicated to India via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan, Highway Police DIG Shafiqul Islam, Gazipur Superintendent of Police Chowdhury Jaber Sadek, and other senior police officials accompanied the adviser during his visit.
Later in the day, the adviser visited the Border Guard Bangladesh camp at Bishiya Kuribari. In the afternoon, he is scheduled to inspect the Sreepur Regional Centre of the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA).