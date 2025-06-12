No bar on Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh: Home adviser

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman can return to Bangladesh anytime, as there is no legal barrier preventing his return, home affairs adviser to the interim government Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Thursday.

“Tarique Rahman is a citizen of Bangladesh. There is no restriction on him returning home. He can come back whenever he wishes,” the adviser told newspersons during a visit to Salna Highway police station in Gazipur.