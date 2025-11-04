Prothom Alo will continue to reveal truth with courage

Editor Matiur Rahman has stated that Prothom Alo will continue to courageously report the truth.

Speaking at the staff conference organised to mark the 27th anniversary of Prothom Alo, he said, “Keeping in mind the Liberation War, nationalism, progressiveness, and secularism, we must continue our work in the days ahead. We will not retreat. We must seek new paths.”

The staff conference was held on Tuesday morning at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Khamarbari, Dhaka. Along with all employees of Prothom Alo’s Dhaka office, representatives from every district and sub-district across the country attended. Representatives from London (UK), Hanover (Germany), Sydney (Australia), and Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai (India) also joined the conference.