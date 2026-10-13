CUET protests: Some in government see political links, students disagree

A stalemate has persisted for 22 days at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) over protests demanding the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Monday, 21 days after his appointment, the new vice-chancellor, Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, entered the university accompanied by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders.

As of 10:30 am today, Tuesday, when this report was being written, protesting students were keeping him confined. Students say they will not call off their protests until the new VC resigns and the former VC is reinstated. Overall, the situation has become increasingly complicated.

Amid the circumstances, the government’s lack of any visible initiative to resolve the university’s crisis has raised questions. Some at the government’s policymaking level believe there may be political involvement behind the protests.