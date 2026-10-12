CUET students lock building with vice-chancellor inside, chant ‘reject new VC’

Students protesting at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) locked the vice-chancellor’s building from the outside on Monday, leaving Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam inside. The incident took place around noon.

Visiting the building around 12:30 pm, students were seen gathered in front of it, staging a protest. They chanted various slogans, including, “Our demands must be met” and “Reject, reject, reject the new VC”.

According to university sources, protesting students began gathering in front of the vice-chancellor’s building at 9:30 am after learning that the newly appointed vice-chancellor was visiting the campus.